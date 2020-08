Bergeron rescues Bruins from Hurricanes with 2OT winner Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime on Wednesday, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto. 👓 View full article

