Setien accepts future out of his hands as Bartomeu hints at changes after Bayern humiliation
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Quique Setien accepts his Barcelona future is out of his hands, as the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted at changes after Champions League humiliation. Barca slumped to a remarkable 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday, as a frustrating season ended on a dismal note. The loss seems to […]
