Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League: Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of Barcelona

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Champions League: Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of BarcelonaA merciless Bayern Munich inflicted a humiliating, record defeat on Barcelona on Friday, recording a scarcely believable 8-2 victory in their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon to leave Lionel Messi forlorn and surely hastening in the end of an era in Catalonia. Thomas Mueller scored twice either side of goals from Ivan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match 00:56

 Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona [Video]

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss [Video]

Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss

Barcelona players booed as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League match

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich [Video]

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Brutal Bayern hit 8 in stunning defeat of Barcelona

 Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona in Friday's Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon to set up a potential clash against Manchester City.
News24

Bayern boss Flick staying grounded after humiliating Messi´s Barca en route to semis

 Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick refused to get carried away with his team’s stunning 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals,...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

SeeBrad

C. Brad RT @NYTSports: "This was not a momentary lapse in concentration, a few minutes of madness. This was not hubris or overconfidence or some ch… 2 minutes ago

RapplerSports

Rappler Sports Messi has been saying it all along: they are simply not good enough.  A brutal Bayern Munich inflicts a humiliatin… https://t.co/qq7U7QL3YA 10 minutes ago

exec_tours

Exec Global Tours RT @exec_tours: Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning Champions League defeat of Barcelona (via @football_ie) https://t.co/o9TQDJv5ag 22 minutes ago

exec_tours

Exec Global Tours Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning Champions League defeat of Barcelona (via @football_ie) https://t.co/o9TQDJv5ag 25 minutes ago

ErnieGallagher

Ernie Gallagher Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning Champions League defeat of Barcelona - https://t.co/SoQ3TAHBFZ 2 hours ago

jimboy829

Jimboy Cruz - Andi #Tokyo2021🇵🇭🇻🇪🇺🇸🇬🇧🇻🇦 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Football: Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of Barcelona https://t.co/2aogVYyToC https://t.co/X9tsVImZH4 2 hours ago

samaninatasha

👑🗺🇮🇳🕉️Natasha Thonse Damodar Samani Nadiguthu RT @ahmed: This was a brutal, ruthless, surgical exposure of all that is wrong with Barcelona https://t.co/RHUUS6UWnj 2 hours ago

TheSp0rtsDad

CJ The man ⁦@Okwonga⁩ on Müller, the assassin who specializes in taking clubs souls in brutal fashion. https://t.co/1UtgruBbQB 3 hours ago