Matt Joyce snags a pair of web gems, Marlins hand Braves fourth-straight loss Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Miami Marlins continue to pace the NL East after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-2. The Braves recorded nine hits, but only registered two runs in their fourth-straight loss. Miami's Pablo Lopez struck out eight in six innings worth of work.

