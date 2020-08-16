|
De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20. The Belgium international was awarded the prize following a vote by fans, club captains from England’s top flight and a panel of experts. De Bruyne beat competition from three Liverpool players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio […]
