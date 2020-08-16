Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20. The Belgium international was awarded the prize following a vote by fans, club captains from England’s top flight and a panel of experts. De Bruyne beat competition from three Liverpool players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure [Video]

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure

New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
FPL crowns new champion after controversy [Video]

FPL crowns new champion after controversy

The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes [Video]

How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes

Leeds walked the Championship in the end but with an over reliance on Patrick Bamford could they look to bring in one of Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi or Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson this..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 48:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Kevin De Bruyne: Man City maestro wins Premier League Player of the Season award ahead of Liverpool stars

 Manchester City may have lost their Premier League title in 2019/20 but their star man has picked up a top individual accolade. Kevin De Bruyne has won the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportDaily StarSoccerNews.comTamworth HeraldIndependent

Premier League announce Trent Alexander-Arnold as Young Player of the Season

Premier League announce Trent Alexander-Arnold as Young Player of the Season Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season after helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to their first...
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependenttalkSPORT

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish nominated for top Premier League prize

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish nominated for top Premier League prize Aston Villa news | The captain has been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

izhamkhairu

izhamosh RT @NewsBFM: BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne has been named the Premier League Player of the Season https://t.co/rFvpl8UNEW 3 seconds ago

emraan_ib

人斬り抜刀斎 ⚔️ RT @SquawkaNews: OFFICIAL: Kevin De Bruyne has been named the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season. https://t.co/ymZDju1p6R 6 seconds ago

josseedoo

Liquid Metal RT @goal: OFFICIAL: Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20 🥇 https://t.co/Vv381nbjoO 7 seconds ago

klaus_254

Lord Klaus RT @BBCSport: Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season. 👉 https://t.co/PxO0A9R4r3 https://t.co/yEXFEJfmzK 58 seconds ago

Footy_Transferr

Football Transfer OFFICIAL: Kevin De Bruyne has been named the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season. 2 minutes ago