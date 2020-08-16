Global  
 

Jadon Sancho warned not to ‘regret’ Manchester United transfer as ex-Red Devils star Paul Ince compares him to Ryan Giggs

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has advised Jadon Sancho not to rush a move to the club. The £108million-rated ace appears to have missed out on switch to Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to meet the German side’s deadline for a deal last week. Chiefs at Borussia Dortmund are trying to make […]
