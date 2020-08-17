Global  
 

Shame to go out like this: Man City's Kevin De Bruyne

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020
Shame to go out like this: Man City's Kevin De BruyneKevin De Bruyne lamented Manchester City's failure to learn form their mistakes in the Champions League after crashing out in the quarter-finals for the third straight season after a shock 3-1 defeat to Lyon in Lisbon. A familiar cocktail of defensive errors, missed chances and VAR controversy did for Pep Guardiola's side with...
News video: Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League 00:39

 Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled...

