Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton: Was in another zone

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton claimed his 88th Formula One career victory and, with it, an outright record 156th podium finish on Sunday when he drove his Mercedes to a masterful victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. It was the world championship leader and six-time champion's fifth win in Spain and his fourth in consecutive years, extending his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks towin xxxxxx The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone,and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

JoeDunn90

Joe Dunn RT @Motor_Sport: Another #F1 record falls to Lewis Hamilton who was in a "different zone" as he and Mercedes flexed their muscles to win th… 11 hours ago

Motor_Sport

Motor Sport magazine Another #F1 record falls to Lewis Hamilton who was in a "different zone" as he and Mercedes flexed their muscles to… https://t.co/WWn5k9NoF2 11 hours ago

Yoshi4fun

Trump's Tweeting Thumb, a very stable Genius Lewis Hamilton crossing the line winning another F1 "I was in a zone there, I didn't even know it was the last lap". 14 hours ago