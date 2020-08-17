Liverpool legend John Aldridge hits back at Man City’s Bernardo Silva for comments about Reds fans – ‘Worry about your game!’
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged Bernardo Silva to focus on his own game after the Man City star criticised Reds fans. Following City’s shock exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon on Saturday night, Silva took to Twitter questioning the response of some Liverpool supporters on his page. Liverpool have enjoyed […]
Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.
Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published