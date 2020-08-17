Global  
 

Liverpool legend John Aldridge hits back at Man City’s Bernardo Silva for comments about Reds fans – ‘Worry about your game!’

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020
Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged Bernardo Silva to focus on his own game after the Man City star criticised Reds fans. Following City’s shock exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon on Saturday night, Silva took to Twitter questioning the response of some Liverpool supporters on his page. Liverpool have enjoyed […]
