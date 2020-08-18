Global  
 

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona president confirms former Everton boss will replace Quique Setien as manager

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as Barcelona manager by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu just a day after Quique Setien was sacked. Setien was axed as Barca boss following their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Catalan club have moved quickly to get the former Everton manager. “If everything goes well […]
 Ronald Koeman's former assistant manager at Southampton Sammy Lee says the Barcelona managerial role is Koeman's dream job.

