Ronald Koeman: Barcelona president confirms former Everton boss will replace Quique Setien as manager Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as Barcelona manager by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu just a day after Quique Setien was sacked. Setien was axed as Barca boss following their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Catalan club have moved quickly to get the former Everton manager. “If everything goes well […] 👓 View full article

