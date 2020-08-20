Barcelona appoint 'legend' Ronald Koeman as their new coach Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the return of a legend as the Spanish giants on Wednesday officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach through until 2022. "FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022," the club said in a statement. Former Barca...


