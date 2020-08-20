Global  
 

Barcelona appoint 'legend' Ronald Koeman as their new coach

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the return of a legend as the Spanish giants on Wednesday officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach through until 2022. "FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022," the club said in a statement. Former Barca...
 Spanish football expert Graham Hunter explains why Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed the new Barcelona manager this week to take over from Quique Setien.

