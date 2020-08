Luis Suarez set to leave Barcelona, says radio station Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez looks to be on his way out of the club after local radio station RAC1 reported that new coach Ronald Koeman has told the Uruguayan that he doesn't form a part of his plans for the coming season.



The radio station, which has very close links to the club, reported that Koeman phoned Suarez this...

