Inter Milan plan triple transfer swoop for Chelsea and Manchester United players N’Golo Kante, Emerson Palmieri and Chris Smalling

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is reportedly planning to bolster his squad with THREE more Premier League players. Since taking over at the San Siro last summer, the Italian has raided England’s top-flight to sign Victor Moses, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young. Italian outlet Gazzetta claim Conte thinks Manchester United defender […]
News video: Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory 02:30

 Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

