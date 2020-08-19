Inter Milan plan triple transfer swoop for Chelsea and Manchester United players N’Golo Kante, Emerson Palmieri and Chris Smalling
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is reportedly planning to bolster his squad with THREE more Premier League players. Since taking over at the San Siro last summer, the Italian has raided England’s top-flight to sign Victor Moses, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young. Italian outlet Gazzetta claim Conte thinks Manchester United defender […]
