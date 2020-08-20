Chelsea offered chance to sign departing PSG star Thiago Silva as Frank Lampard looks to solve defensive woes Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chelsea are considering signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer, according to reports. The 35-year-old defender will leave Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich on Sunday. Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG for £36million from AC Milan in 2012, but the club have chosen not to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

