Chelsea offered chance to sign departing PSG star Thiago Silva as Frank Lampard looks to solve defensive woes

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Chelsea are considering signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer, according to reports. The 35-year-old defender will leave Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich on Sunday. Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG for £36million from AC Milan in 2012, but the club have chosen not to […]
