Brighton defender Ben White is reportedly being courted by every top six club in the Premier League. White, 22, had an excellent loan spell with Leeds last...

Ben White: The Brighton defender who is loved by Leeds fans, compared to Ferdinand and Terry, and linked to Chelsea and Liverpool Brighton defender Ben White is set to be the subject of a bidding war this summer with at least three teams already linked with a move to sign him. The Seagulls...

talkSPORT 1 week ago