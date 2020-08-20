Global  
 

Man United chief executive Ed Woodward closes in on double summer signing from Juventus amid Jadon Sancho doubts

Thursday, 20 August 2020
Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward closes in on double summer signing from Juventus amid Jadon Sancho doubts, according to according to CalcioMercato. There were talks of United signing one or two Juventus players back in the spring when midfield maestro Paul Pogba was being linked with the Serie A club in a potential swap […]
 Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown says Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be an 'excellent' signing for United.

