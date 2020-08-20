Man United chief executive Ed Woodward closes in on double summer signing from Juventus amid Jadon Sancho doubts

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:58 Published 4 days ago 'Man City on the verge of signing Lavelle'



Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing United States international Rose Lavelle - a deal which would be the biggest of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago 'Man Utd must have other options to Sancho'



Manchester United should be considering other options to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the transfer market, according to Mark Bosnich. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Man United table £27million initial bid for Serie winger Manchester United had a £27million bid for Juventus winger Douglas Costa rejected by the Serie A club, according to Corriere Dello Sport. It is thought that...

Shoot 2 days ago





Tweets about this