Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona targeting Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum – midfielder ‘very high’ on Ronald Koeman’s transfer wishlist

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly urged Georginio Wijnaldum not to sign a new contract at Liverpool. The midfielder’s Anfield deal expires next summer and Koeman could take advantage of the stalling in negotiations between the player and club. Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad reports that Wijnaldum is ‘very high’ on Koeman’s transfer wishlist. Wijnaldum and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media 08:27

 Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk [Video]

Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:58Published
Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi [Video]

Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi

Semra Hunter of LaLiga TV says prospective new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will this weekend try and convince star player Lionel Messi to stay with the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president [Video]

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona’s Ronald Koeman wants Wijnaldum to snub new Liverpool contract

Barcelona’s Ronald Koeman wants Wijnaldum to snub new Liverpool contract New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract next summer
Daily Star


Tweets about this