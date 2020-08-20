|
Barcelona targeting Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum – midfielder ‘very high’ on Ronald Koeman’s transfer wishlist
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly urged Georginio Wijnaldum not to sign a new contract at Liverpool. The midfielder’s Anfield deal expires next summer and Koeman could take advantage of the stalling in negotiations between the player and club. Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad reports that Wijnaldum is ‘very high’ on Koeman’s transfer wishlist. Wijnaldum and […]
