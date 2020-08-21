Global  
 

Avoid Marcelo Bielsa burnout, Ben White transfer, and more – What Leeds must do to avoid relegation from the Premier League

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
After all the hurt and setbacks, it would be a massive anti-climax for Leeds fans if their team got relegated in their first season back in the Premier League. For the past 16 years, the club’s obsession has been about getting back into the big time. Now, it’s about staying afloat. Leeds are getting ready […]
