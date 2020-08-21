Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester United to get Jadon Sancho deal done and says Dortmund ace can make impact like Bruno Fernandes
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Manchester United must ‘get the deal done’ for Jadon Sancho. That’s the message from former Man United, Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who told Jim White on talkSPORT that the England ace would make as big an impact at Old Trafford as the club’s last big-money signing, Bruno Fernandes. Sancho has been a […]
This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..