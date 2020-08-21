Global  
 

Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester United to get Jadon Sancho deal done and says Dortmund ace can make impact like Bruno Fernandes

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Manchester United must ‘get the deal done’ for Jadon Sancho. That’s the message from former Man United, Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who told Jim White on talkSPORT that the England ace would make as big an impact at Old Trafford as the club’s last big-money signing, Bruno Fernandes. Sancho has been a […]
 Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown says Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be an 'excellent' signing for United.

