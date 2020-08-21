Lewis Dunk: Chelsea target signs new five-year contract at Brighton ahead of 2020/21 Premier League campaign

Global  
 

Chelsea target Lewis Dunk has signed a new five-year deal at Brighton, the Premier League side have confirmed. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, but the Seagulls confirmed on Friday that the defender has put pen-to-paper on a new contract. 🎶 From Withdean to Wembley! 😍 It's […]
