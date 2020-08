Rest of Yankees-Mets series ppd. due to virus Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The weekend series between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and to allow additional testing to be conducted after two members of the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19. 👓 View full article

