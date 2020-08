You Might Like

Tweets about this Ewure_Of_Surulere RT @OmoKiikan: Diego Carlos from Zero to Hero and Romelu Lukaku from Hero to Zero... This Europa League final between Sevilla vs Inter Mila… 18 seconds ago EL | MAESTRO RT @SuperSportBlitz: Luuk de Jong bagged a brace, while Diego Carlos netted as Sevilla beat Inter 3-2 to clinch the Europa League for the 1… 38 seconds ago Ridwan Adeola Yusuf Watch Highlights Of Europa League Final Between Triumphant Sevilla And Gallant Inter Milan Check out>… https://t.co/JPmtnbT8TQ 1 minute ago TFG SportsClub .@SevillaFC_ENG secured a sixth @EuropaLeague triumph this century as Diego Carlos proved an unlikely hero in a thr… https://t.co/2ulzCHKjIi 4 minutes ago Max Allemagna 🇮🇹🇪🇺 RT @si_soccer: There's just something about Sevilla and the Europa League. @jonawils on the club's record sixth #UEL title, a chaotic fina… 10 minutes ago KAZEEM RT @ibotawakan: Treat Me Like a Queen and Watch me Worship you like a King forever 💕 Lukaku| De jong| Chilwell| Banega| inter Milan| Sevil… 11 minutes ago