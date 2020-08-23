Eng vs Pak: James Anderson takes out Pak top order after Eng pile up 583/8d Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

England tailenders helped the hosts pile up 583/8d before James Anderson knocked off Pakistan's top three towards the end of the second day of the third Test between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.



Earlier, Jos Buttler was dismissed by Fawad Alam, who had never bowled before in Test cricket. Looking to steer the... 👓 View full article

