Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's ‘spirit’ after winning sixth Champions League Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Bayern Munich secured their sixth Champions League title after beating PSG 1-0 in Lisbon, and former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry thinks he knows why the German side triumphed over their opponents Bayern Munich secured their sixth Champions League title after beating PSG 1-0 in Lisbon, and former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry thinks he knows why the German side triumphed over their opponents 👓 View full article