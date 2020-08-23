Global  
 

Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's ‘spirit’ after winning sixth Champions League

Daily Star Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's ‘spirit’ after winning sixth Champions LeagueBayern Munich secured their sixth Champions League title after beating PSG 1-0 in Lisbon, and former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry thinks he knows why the German side triumphed over their opponents
News video: Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG 01:46

 Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

