Liverpool FC told to make signing with ‘ridiculous’ talent Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Liverpool FC should do whatever they can to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, according to Don Hutchinson. The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer as Jurgen Klopp readies his squad for the new season. Liverpool FC have already […] 👓 View full article