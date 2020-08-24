|
Tyson Fury says Daniel Dubois would ‘knock Dillian Whyte unconscious like Alexander Povetkin did’
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has declared that he believes Daniel Dubois would knock Dillian Whyte out if they fought now. The 22-year-old contender is due to return this Saturday against Ricardo Snijders, just a week on from Whyte’s KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin. Frank Warren, who promotes Dubois and co-promotes Fury, previously suggested a match-up between Dubois […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this