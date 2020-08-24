Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyson Fury says Daniel Dubois would ‘knock Dillian Whyte unconscious like Alexander Povetkin did’

talkSPORT Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has declared that he believes Daniel Dubois would knock Dillian Whyte out if they fought now. The 22-year-old contender is due to return this Saturday against Ricardo Snijders, just a week on from Whyte’s KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin. Frank Warren, who promotes Dubois and co-promotes Fury, previously suggested a match-up between Dubois […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Dubois tells Dillian Whyte he will be back-up to Tyson Fury title fight

Daniel Dubois tells Dillian Whyte he will be back-up to Tyson Fury title fight Dillian Whyte is waiting for his shot at a WBC title fight with Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois will watch the Brixton boxer's fight with Alexander Povetkin...
Daily Star

Deontay Wilder seemingly taunts Dillian Whyte with cryptic Russian message after Alexander Povetkin KO

 Deontay Wilder has appeared to send a subtle taunt to Dillian Whyte following his knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. When the former WBC...
talkSPORT

Boxing news: Dillian Whyte fires back at Frank Warren for suggesting he should fight Daniel Dubois next

 Dillian Whyte has shot down Frank Warren’s idea of a fight between him and Daniel Dubois happening next. The ‘Body Snatcher’ is due to face Alexander...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this