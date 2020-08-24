Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deontay Wilder seemingly taunts Dillian Whyte with cryptic Russian message after Alexander Povetkin KO

talkSPORT Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder has appeared to send a subtle taunt to Dillian Whyte following his knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. When the former WBC champion was dethroned by Tyson Fury back in February, Britain’s ‘Body Snatcher’ burst out laughing in response. Now Whyte has been beaten and Wilder broke his recent silence to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin 00:40

 Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas. But Povetkin turned the fight onits...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Deontay Wilder seemingly taunts Dillian Whyte with cryptic Russian message after Alexander Povetkin KO https://t.co/huGMIuJ4f8 1 minute ago