L.A. street to be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

According to the Los Angeles City Council, a portion of the street outside Staples Center will be unveiled as Kobe Bryant Boulevard. πŸ‘“ View full article

