‘Damian Lillard is not a superstar’ — Skip Bayless grades Dame a ‘D’ for his performance against Lakers
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Damian Lillard’s hot streak has finally cooled down. After dropping 34 in a Game 1 win for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 21 points in 3 straight losses, including just 11 last night. Dame did have to leave in the 3rd quarter after his knee buckled, and he’ll get a second MRI today after the first one came back inconclusive. Hear why Skip Bayless doesn't believe that Dame is a superstar.
