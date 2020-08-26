Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Liverpool FC midfielder’s future

The Sport Review Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to hold talks with Liverpool FC about extending his contract at Anfield despite entering into the final year of his current deal, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The Netherlands midfielder played a key role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph under Jurgen Klopp last term and scored […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago'

'Liverpool unlikely to spend big on Thiago' 01:17

 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Liverpool are unwilling to spend big money on Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published
Where could Messi go next? [Video]

Where could Messi go next?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol looks at which club Lionel Messi could join next after he told Barcelona he wants to leave the Spanish side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
'Southgate to talk to FA after Maguire verdict' [Video]

'Southgate to talk to FA after Maguire verdict'

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett reveals England manager Gareth Southgate will consult with the FA before deciding on a course of action following Harry Maguire's guilty verdict in Greece.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Sky Sports reporter provides update on FC Barcelona’s interest in Liverpool FC star

 FC Barcelona have not yet made an approach to Liverpool FC about the possibility of signing Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to Sky Sports News...
The Sport Review

Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

 Manchester United have still not made an official offer to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this