|
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Liverpool FC midfielder’s future
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to hold talks with Liverpool FC about extending his contract at Anfield despite entering into the final year of his current deal, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The Netherlands midfielder played a key role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph under Jurgen Klopp last term and scored […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this