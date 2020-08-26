Global  
 

‘That doesn’t sound like Harry Maguire’ – Andros Townsend hopes Manchester United captain can clear his name after Mykonos arrest

Premier League star Andros Townsend says the reports surrounding Harry Maguire’s arrest in Mykonos are out of character for the Manchester United captain, and believes his plea of innocence. Maguire was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery by a Greek court on Tuesday, after he was arrested and spent […]
News video: 'Maguire yet to apologise to victims'

'Maguire yet to apologise to victims' 01:56

 Yoannis Paradissis, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution of Harry Maguire, says the victims are still waiting for an apology from the Manchester United captain after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated bribery attempts in Greece.

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece [Video]

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the..

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece [Video]

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's..

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

