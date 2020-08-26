‘That doesn’t sound like Harry Maguire’ – Andros Townsend hopes Manchester United captain can clear his name after Mykonos arrest
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Premier League star Andros Townsend says the reports surrounding Harry Maguire’s arrest in Mykonos are out of character for the Manchester United captain, and believes his plea of innocence. Maguire was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery by a Greek court on Tuesday, after he was arrested and spent […]
Yoannis Paradissis, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution of Harry Maguire, says the victims are still waiting for an apology from the Manchester United captain after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated bribery attempts in Greece.