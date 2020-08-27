Global  
 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to become parents; cricketers flood Twitter with love

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli today announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are *expecting a baby in January 2021*. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a cute photo with Anushka and made the announcement in a subtle way. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting baby

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting baby 01:31

 Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are ready to welcome their first child in January 2021. Virat Kohli announced the news in a tweet. He wrote, 'And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'. The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. On the other side,...

