Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Barry retires

Express and Star Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Former Villa, Albion and Man City midfielder Gareth Barry has retired from professional football.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry waves goodbye to football

 Former England, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry has retired from football.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC NewsNews24SoccerNews.comIndian Express

Gareth Barry announces retirement from football after leaving West Brom aged 39

Gareth Barry announces retirement from football after leaving West Brom aged 39 Gareth Barry holds the record for most appearances in the Premier League but the former Aston Villa, Man City and England star will not be adding to those as he...
Daily Star

Gareth Barry hangs up his boots after leaving West Brom

Gareth Barry hangs up his boots after leaving West Brom Barry retires having played in a remarkable 653 top flight matches
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Everton_Fanly

Everton Report Ex-Man City midfielder Gareth Barry retires #EvertonFC https://t.co/KqcXK2Lf0G https://t.co/BjuWMOaN9s 47 seconds ago

jagabanFm

Jagaban FM Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/6rqGS2ZtMj 4 minutes ago

KUWTAofficial

Toyin Aimakhu Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/V8lJwn9DIt 4 minutes ago

ilearnitcouk

iLearnit.co.uk Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/xiWffoHXJ2 4 minutes ago

Peacekidwizzy

Hypeman Pratt Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/4lMM3Kz2qt 4 minutes ago

Tinimashent

Team #Tinimash Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/6yARfiDljo 4 minutes ago

celabrationng

CELABRATION NIGERIA Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/YygRfBYe2i 4 minutes ago

NnaemekaObiefu2

emmysouth RT @lindaikeji: Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League's all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight games a… 5 minutes ago