Everton Report Ex-Man City midfielder Gareth Barry retires #EvertonFC https://t.co/KqcXK2Lf0G https://t.co/BjuWMOaN9s 47 seconds ago
Jagaban FM Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/6rqGS2ZtMj 4 minutes ago
Toyin Aimakhu Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/V8lJwn9DIt 4 minutes ago
iLearnit.co.uk Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/xiWffoHXJ2 4 minutes ago
Hypeman Pratt Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/4lMM3Kz2qt 4 minutes ago
Team #Tinimash Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/6yARfiDljo 4 minutes ago
CELABRATION NIGERIA Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League’s all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight… https://t.co/YygRfBYe2i 4 minutes ago
emmysouth RT @lindaikeji: Footballer, Gareth Barry, 39, retires as the Premier League's all-time record appearance holder with 653 top-flight games a… 5 minutes ago