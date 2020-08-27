Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry waves goodbye to football

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Former England, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry has retired from football.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece 00:52

 England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
'Lovely to give Phillips the good news' [Video]

'Lovely to give Phillips the good news'

England boss Gareth Southgate says ringing Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips to give him his first England call-up was 'a lovely moment'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Gareth Barry: Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder retires

 Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry retires from football at the age of 39.
BBC News

Gareth Barry retires

 Former Villa, Albion and Man City midfielder Gareth Barry has retired from professional football.
Express and Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.comDaily Star

Former Aston Villa, Man City, Everton and West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry retires aged 39 as Premier League’s record appearance holder

 Premier League icon Gareth Barry has announced his retirement from football. The 39-year-old, who has spent the last three years at West Brom, made a record 653...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this