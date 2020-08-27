Global  
 

‘Gareth Southgate doesn’t trust Jack Grealish’ – Jamie O’Hara on why Aston Villa captain was left out of the England squad

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 August 2020
It’s a question Gareth Southgate will be sick of answering, but really, what does Jack Grealish have to do to get an England call-up? Grealish, who’s also eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland, declared his international allegiance to England nearly five years ago but still hasn’t been asked to represent the Three Lions […]
News video: Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece 00:52

 England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.

