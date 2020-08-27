‘Gareth Southgate doesn’t trust Jack Grealish’ – Jamie O’Hara on why Aston Villa captain was left out of the England squad
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () It’s a question Gareth Southgate will be sick of answering, but really, what does Jack Grealish have to do to get an England call-up? Grealish, who’s also eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland, declared his international allegiance to England nearly five years ago but still hasn’t been asked to represent the Three Lions […]
England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.
Aston Villa midfielder Grealish was controversially omitted from the initial squad list but he has now been given the nod by Gareth Southgate after an injury... Daily Star Also reported by •Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of the forthcoming UEFA Nations League schedule. The... talkSPORT Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer •Tamworth Herald