Grealish handed England call-up, Rashford and Winks withdraw

Monday, 31 August 2020
Jack Grealish has earned a first senior England call-up for the Nations League clashes with Iceland and Denmark, while Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the squad. Grealish was initially overlooked for the Group A2 encounters with Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday and Denmark in Copenhagen three days later. The Aston Villa captain has now […]
