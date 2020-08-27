Global  
 

NHL Playoffs 2020: Golden Knights vs. Canucks odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from advanced model

CBS Sports Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Canucks 10,000 times.
Video Credit: NHL - Published
News video: Robin Lehner keeps Canucks at bay in Game 3 with 31-save shutout

Robin Lehner keeps Canucks at bay in Game 3 with 31-save shutout 02:53

 Robin Lehner keeps the Canucks off the board with a 31-save shutout, backstopping the Golden Knights to a 3-0 Game 3 victory

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 9/1/2020

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published
Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight [Video]

Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight

Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to advance tonight to the Western Conference Finals with a win over the Canucks. Game 5 starts at 6:45 p.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Pacioretty fuels Golden Knights' rally in 3rd [Video]

Pacioretty fuels Golden Knights' rally in 3rd

Nate Schmidt blisters the puck home to tie the game at 3, then Max Pacioretty notches his second goal of the game before setting up William Karlsson down low to power the Golden Knights' 3rd-period..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:56Published

2020 NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 59-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Thunder vs. Rockets game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

NHL Playoffs 2020: Flyers vs. Islanders odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from advanced model

 SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated Flyers vs. Islanders 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

2020 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from proven model on 59-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Raptors game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


