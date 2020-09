You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Love is lost for Messi, but he will be forgiven if he stays at Barca, say supporters



Wantaway talisman testing patience of fans as they hope he performs u-turn and remains in Spain Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon



Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this