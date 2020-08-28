Global  
 

New Orleans Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tested positive for COVID-19 but is "progressing well and improving daily," a spokesman said.
