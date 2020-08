A’s, Astros lay No. 42 jersey, Black Lives Matter shirt at home plate before exiting the field in protest Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros held a moment of silence for 42 seconds in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Following the moment of silence the teams placed two No. 42 jerseys and a Black Lives Matter shirt at home plate. The A's and Astros then exited the field in protest.