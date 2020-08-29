Chelsea target Declan Rice transfer to take summer spending spree past £250m
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is now eyeing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, despite the Blues' substantial spending spree so far in the summer transfer window, which could eventually see them spend £250m
