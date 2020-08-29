Global  
 

Gareth Bale appears on golf course in funny new advert in which he’s mocked by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Gareth Bale has played a starring role on the golf course in an amusing new TV advert. The Real Madrid man was happy to once again poke fun at his current situation, this time as part of BT’s promotional campaign. Unlimited subs. Here we go…#UnlimitedSubs #flexibleBTTV #ad @bt_uk pic.twitter.com/226DZIR1Xm — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 29, 2020 […]
