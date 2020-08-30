Klopp backs Minamino to have big impact at Liverpool

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on July 21, 2020