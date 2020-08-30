|
Klopp backs Minamino to have big impact at Liverpool
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Takumi Minamino can have a big impact after scoring his first goal for the Premier League champions in the Community Shield. FA Cup holders Arsenal upstaged Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in the new season’s curtain-raiser at Wembley. Minamino’s first Liverpool goal cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 12th-minute […]
