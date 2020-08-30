Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Lakers & Milwaukee Bucks through to second round

BBC Sport Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd reacts to NBA players deciding to resume the playoffs: 'Platforms matter'

Colin Cowherd reacts to NBA players deciding to resume the playoffs: 'Platforms matter' 06:01

 Colin Cowherd talks the NBA Playoffs, and the players decision to resume playing in the NBA Bubble after postponing in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Colin describes the importance of the players platforms, and how teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals [Video]

Chris Broussard breaks down Rockets strategies to upset the Lakers in semifinals

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down strategies the Houston Rockets can use to upset the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard feels they should continue to play their strengths with small ball &..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:38Published
Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win [Video]

Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published
Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility [Video]

Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility

Following a huge defensive play to seal a Game 7 win against the Thunder, James Harden reminds us all of his versatility which will be integral for their upcoming series against the Lakers.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers & Bucks reach second round of NBA play-offs

 The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks reach the second round of the NBA play-offs as games return on Saturday.
BBC News

NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks and advance to round two

 The Los Angeles Clippers advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs after they eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
BBC News


Tweets about this

JoySportsGH

#JoySports A late defensive play by James Harden helped the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and set up a Wester… https://t.co/6waXP8wTJM 3 days ago

slffemenino

gonzalo oscar leal BASQUET INTERNACIONAL NBA PLAY OFFS CONFERENCIA ESTE SENIFINALES BOSTOS CELTICS 1 0 TORONTO RAPTORS MILWAUKEE BUC… https://t.co/z80hloJMpI 6 days ago

kevwe_george

OGHENEKEVWE RT @kevwe: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks both reached the second round of the NBA play-offs after games resumed on Saturda… 6 days ago

kevwe

DIRECT SPORTZ RT @kevwe: The Los Angeles @Lakers and the @Bucks both reached the second round of the @NBA play-offs after games resumed on Saturday. 6 days ago

kevwe

DIRECT SPORTZ The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks both reached the second round of the NBA play-offs after games resumed on Saturday. 6 days ago

kevwe

DIRECT SPORTZ The Los Angeles @Lakers and the @Bucks both reached the second round of the @NBA play-offs after games resumed on Saturday. 6 days ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din RT @jamaalaldin_tv: #Sports Los Angeles Lakers complete first-round series win as NBA play-offs resume https://t.co/DoV5H8ZIKj 6 days ago

Sulubawa

Dhulgambari Murtaza NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Lakers & Milwaukee Bucks through to second round https://t.co/dHuNAqqV35 https://t.co/HtNjYFFGH9 1 week ago