NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Lakers & Milwaukee Bucks through to second round

Colin Cowherd talks the NBA Playoffs, and the players decision to resume playing in the NBA Bubble after postponing in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Colin describes the importance of the players platforms, and how teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers...
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series..
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:19Published