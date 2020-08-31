Global  
 

See photos: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates mother Rajni's 83rd birthday with family over video call

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
India cricket Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajni turned 83 on Saturday. Since the family could not be together in person due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, they celebrated the occasion virtually.

Sachin was joined by brothers Ajit, Nitin, sisters and others family members over a video call. He shared these pictures  for...
