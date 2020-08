You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports



Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:11 Published 15 hours ago Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake



Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on August 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Man Utd confident of signing Solskjaer’s ‘new priority’ after Van de Beek deal Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned his attention to RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano after agreeing a deal for Donny van De Beek

Daily Star 1 hour ago





Tweets about this