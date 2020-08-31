Global  
 

Tottenham must travel to Bulgaria for Europa League second round qualifier with Lokomotiv Plovdiv amid worrying fixture pile-up

talkSPORT Monday, 31 August 2020
Tottenham will travel to Bulgaria to play Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second round of Europa League qualifying. Spurs are participating in the Europa League for the first time in three years after finishing sixth in the Premier League table last season. The Lokomotiv Plovdiv clash is set for September 17 and comes in the middle […]
