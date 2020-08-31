Europa League qualifying second round: Milan at Shamrock Rovers, Spurs go to Plovdiv Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Milan have been drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in the second round of Europa League qualifying, while Tottenham face a long trip to Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Serie A giants Milan and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are among the big names entering the competition at this stage. And in Monday’s draw, the pick of the ties pitted Milan […] 👓 View full article

