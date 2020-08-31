Global  
 

Europa League qualifying second round: Milan at Shamrock Rovers, Spurs go to Plovdiv

SoccerNews.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Milan have been drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in the second round of Europa League qualifying, while Tottenham face a long trip to Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Serie A giants Milan and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are among the big names entering the competition at this stage. And in Monday’s draw, the pick of the ties pitted Milan […]
Spurs must head to Bulgaria in Europa League qualifying

 Tottenham have been drawn away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.
