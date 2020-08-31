K Dubb Sources: Indians trade ace Clevinger to Padres https://t.co/xvJd1juTa9 #sports #feedly 1 minute ago

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: MLB Trade: San Diego Padres acquire Mike Clevinger from Cleveland Indians ... https://t.co/W7DWHwwSGL 6 minutes ago

Kingshark Sports MLB Trade: San Diego Padres acquire Mike Clevinger from Cleveland Indians ... https://t.co/W7DWHwwSGL 7 minutes ago

Jeff Sabo Sources: Indians trade ace Clevinger to Padres - via @ESPN App https://t.co/IMqDJsKANj 18 minutes ago

Sam🐻 Sources are telling me that the #Braves and #Indians have agreed to a trade on Mike Clevinger. More to come shortly. https://t.co/RH01STVWX2 40 minutes ago

Logan Whitson @Hoosdatdude#SGASZN #45 RT @McGuy_Reports: BREAKING: Per sources, the #Indians are about to make a huge trade not involving Mike Clevinger, Stay tuned. #MLBTradeDe… 5 hours ago