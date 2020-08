Eddy Mandel Tour de France 2020: Caleb Ewan sprints to stage three victory - Wow!! Beating Peter Sagan in a sprint is no mean f… https://t.co/iSFKp26MGC 19 seconds ago SB Design Media. https://t.co/z2vI8CiMA4 Caleb Ewan lifts gloom around Lotto-Soudal with superbly executed Tour de…… https://t.co/tRno9XnQv2 59 seconds ago swell RT @BicyclingMag: Australian Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal came out of nowhere to edge out Irish cyclist Sam Bennett of Deceuninck – Quick-Ste… 4 minutes ago Caley Fretz RT @cyclingtips: Caleb Ewan sprints to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France. https://t.co/PCUtGlIBWL 5 minutes ago CyclingTips Caleb Ewan sprints to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France. https://t.co/PCUtGlIBWL 5 minutes ago RoadRideEvents RT @Eurosport_UK: What a win. What a celebration from @CalebEwan πŸ’ͺ Report from Stage 3 of the #TDF2020: https://t.co/sFZn8jBtfV https://t… 6 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS Tour de France 2020: Caleb Ewan sprints to stage three victory https://t.co/XOt6i1j27b https://t.co/RkbjnFwuoU 9 minutes ago NickStanton39 RT @velonews: The pint-size sprint specialist came from mid-field, through a dozen riders, into an uphill headwind, to take the day. #TDF2… 10 minutes ago